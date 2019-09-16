Luminex Corporation (LMNX) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 22 3.20 N/A 0.09 246.93 AtriCure Inc. 29 4.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Luminex Corporation and AtriCure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Luminex Corporation and AtriCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means Luminex Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. AtriCure Inc. has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, AtriCure Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Luminex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Luminex Corporation and AtriCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AtriCure Inc. is $36, which is potential 41.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luminex Corporation and AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year Luminex Corporation has -5.97% weaker performance while AtriCure Inc. has 4.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AtriCure Inc. beats Luminex Corporation.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.