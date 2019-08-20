Luminex Corp. (LMNX) Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Upped Its Stake; Schwartz Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Ecolab (ECL)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp. (LMNX) by 9006.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 900,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The institutional investor held 910,681 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 20,241 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 150,750 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61M, up from 100,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $207.81. About 238,499 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AllerGenis Granted Rights to Develop and Market Its Precision Food Allergy Diagnostic Using Luminex xMAP® Technology – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “XCR Diagnostics and Luminex Enter into License Agreement – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 22,569 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,495 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,393 are held by Parsons Management Incorporated Ri. Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares And Trust has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 73,029 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 991,311 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 642 shares stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 354,609 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Piedmont Invest has invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelter Retirement Plan has 0.88% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,666 shares. City Holdg Company accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 11,075 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.39% or 253,374 shares. State Street owns 11.65M shares. First Natl Company holds 0.05% or 2,912 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 70,676 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 30,300 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.