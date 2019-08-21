Lumina Fund Management Upped Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $465,000; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Raised Its Position by $1.12 Million

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $289.22. About 291,057 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 356.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 48,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 62,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 13,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 3.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Illumina Tumbled 18.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illumina, GW Pharmaceuticals, Paycom, Zscaler and Square highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 3,328 shares. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Franklin Resource holds 1.57M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2,000 shares. Ashford Cap reported 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 3,775 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 11.49M shares. Cambridge Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0% or 18,360 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.7% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cqs Cayman Lp reported 8,407 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.29% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 15,338 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.12% or 148,311 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.09% stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 10,094 shares to 5,605 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,812 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri owns 20,174 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Van Strum Towne owns 47,665 shares or 3.94% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associate invested in 0.78% or 15,687 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Winch Advisory invested in 0.1% or 1,605 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 33,515 shares. 2,491 are owned by Hilton Cap Mngmt Llc. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,091 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 14,297 shares. 34,502 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,789 shares. Nadler Grp stated it has 9,294 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Llc accumulated 2,934 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,147 shares.