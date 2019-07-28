Lumina Fund Management Stake in Illumina (ILMN) Upped by $465,000; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Its Holding

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWV, LLY, BKNG, MDLZ: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.83% or 23,864 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Sarl invested in 182,600 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Guardian Tru Co has 1.18 million shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) LP reported 156,777 shares stake. Lincoln stated it has 5,579 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 274,926 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.55 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 760,800 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 14,455 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,858 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 5,291 shares to 173,444 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,554 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 124 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles. 3,000 shares valued at $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illumina Inc (ILMN) President and CEO Francis A Desouza Sold $1.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.