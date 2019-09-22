Lumina Fund Management Maintains Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI); Titan Machinery (TITN) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $580,000 as Stock Value Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 317,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 288,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 152,028 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 1.38 million shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 122,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 95,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0% or 36,846 shares in its portfolio. 4,850 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 68,000 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Company reported 77 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 196,370 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 100,123 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. 5.55M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Pnc Services Inc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 7,035 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 94,956 shares to 665,376 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 83,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,479 shares, and cut its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 61,132 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 21,918 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 2,378 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 836,352 shares. State Street owns 371,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 12,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Inc has 0.07% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Wedge L Lp Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 67,079 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc holds 0% or 202,400 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma holds 733,340 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Eagle Boston reported 0.62% stake. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 41,105 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co holds 21,735 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

