Lumina Fund Management Maintains Position in Illumina (ILMN); Boeing Co (BA) Holder First American Bank Lowered Holding by $1.48 Million

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $350.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $375.1. About 210,598 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens National Bank & Trust holds 16,771 shares. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2,814 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Art Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 19,114 shares. Horizon Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 2,017 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1,707 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 37,662 shares stake. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 1,122 shares. House Llc owns 1,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 146,000 were reported by Factory Mutual Ins Company. Pure Fin Advisors has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.42 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford by 14,175 shares to 477,874 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Generation Co Llc (Prn) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Motley Fool Asset Lc has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 280 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has 206,966 shares. Stephens Invest Limited holds 1.06% or 168,103 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Co has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 20,641 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt holds 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 11,150 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Daiwa invested in 7,098 shares. Wafra invested in 0.36% or 33,712 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 4,747 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $1.00M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock.