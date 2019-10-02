Lumina Fund Management Increases Position in Cvs Health (CVS); As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Engaged Capital Has Boosted Position

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 1.35 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 88,672 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

