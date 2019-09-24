Lumina Fund Management Holding In United Nat Foods (UNFI) Was Has Upped; Regions Financial (RF) Stake Upped by Leavell Investment Management Inc

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 37,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 253,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 216,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 5.66M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 627,037 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares to 169,257 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,214 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aull & Monroe Inv Corporation stated it has 0.92% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Services Automobile Association accumulated 620,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark has 7,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Fruth stated it has 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 42,141 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 9,098 shares. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Services Corporation has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 684 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.05% or 53,447 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability accumulated 21,588 shares. Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 249,322 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 74,939 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 1.11M shares. Monetary Management Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 0.06% or 2.15M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Voya Inv Mgmt Lc has 20,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 2,700 shares. 916 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 80,234 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 19,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Metropolitan Life Ins Company accumulated 16,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 11,912 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 52,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Verition Fund Management Limited Com holds 20,035 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,092 shares.