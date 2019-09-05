Lumina Fund Management Holding In Illumina (ILMN) Was Increased; Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $309,720

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.6. About 75,857 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.42. About 605,341 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.