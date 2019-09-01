Lumina Fund Management Has Lifted Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $465,000 as Share Price Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Decreased Stake by $401,145 as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 718 shares. Financial Counselors reported 3,566 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 21,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hitchwood Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). California-based Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP has invested 0.41% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cap Investors has invested 0.53% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Prudential Fin holds 0.07% or 136,068 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 75,490 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company. Aqr Cap Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 280,201 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 16,277 shares. Family Mngmt accumulated 6,742 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22.54 million were accumulated by Northern. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 22,075 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,290 shares. Da Davidson & owns 230,926 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,654 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 11,226 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.45% or 28,772 shares in its portfolio. Endurant Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 291,281 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 24.16 million shares. First Retail Bank accumulated 25,027 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.18% or 13,316 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 146,876 shares. Assetmark owns 2,846 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares to 9,175 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).