Lumina Fund Management Has Lifted Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $465,000; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 8.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $280.59. About 326,915 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has 4.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability holds 1.49% or 1.29M shares. 285,443 are owned by Washington Trust. 1.45 million are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp L P. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,813 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt reported 5.46% stake. American Money Lc holds 4.32% or 65,825 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 2.97 million shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Round Table Svcs Ltd reported 7,988 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Mercantile has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 4.84M shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Welch Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd invested in 22,950 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 132 shares.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,150 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

