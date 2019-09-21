Lumina Fund Management Has Lifted Its Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI) as Shares Declined; Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Lowered Holding by $9.69 Million

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 942,510 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 322,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 37,042 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

