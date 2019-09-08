Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $465,000 as Share Value Declined; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) Has Increased by $5.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Illumina Earnings After Preliminary Results Tanked ILMN Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 26,838 shares. Majedie Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Acg Wealth invested in 8,815 shares. Page Arthur B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,802 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 5,580 shares stake. Reilly Fin Advsr accumulated 47 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Com reported 1,300 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 263,545 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 860 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 25,823 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 116,750 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 768 shares or 0.02% of the stock.