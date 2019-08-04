Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $465,000 as Stock Value Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Holding in Badger Meter (BMI) by $1.41 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 25,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 532,639 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.64M, down from 558,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 129,391 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 19,934 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hills Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Klingenstein Fields Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,668 shares. Com Bankshares reported 1,842 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.23% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Victory Inc has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantres Asset Mgmt has 1,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,502 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ESGL’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $969,078 activity.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 67,894 shares to 151,563 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 145,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Logistics Hldgs In (NASDAQ:UACL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $936,466 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $590,190 was made by MEEUSEN RICHARD A on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Badger Meter Inc (BMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.