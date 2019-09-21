Lumina Fund Management Has Boosted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.10 Million as Stock Declined; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Advisors Capital Management Cut by $433,711 Its Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 93,466 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.25 million, down from 95,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.92% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Panagora Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,263 shares. 123 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Co. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,402 shares. Fiduciary Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 10,841 shares. Savant Capital Lc holds 0.09% or 3,549 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1,200 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 14,866 shares. Buckingham Management Inc owns 1,154 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il holds 0.04% or 2,083 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 12.10M shares. L And S Inc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.66% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $792.59M for 17.04 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 10,398 shares to 175,116 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Fin Services Corporation invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 23,476 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc accumulated 25,448 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 591,958 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&T Bancorporation owns 1.09M shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Neumann Mgmt reported 1.45% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stanley has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.80 million shares stake. Becker Capital has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7.24 million are held by Parnassus Invs Ca. 3,968 are owned by Petrus Trust Lta. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd has invested 4.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 18,539 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors invested in 0.11% or 48,941 shares.

