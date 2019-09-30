Lumina Fund Management Continues to Hold Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI); Vale S A (VALE) Holding Upped by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 253.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 42,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.23M market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 564,742 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 5.49M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Brazilian miner Vale to discuss new dividend policy – Valor

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,175 shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil police to issue first criminal charges in Vale dam disaster – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Mining.com published: “African miners reviewing legalities around tailings dam failures – expert – MINING.com” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Vale Stock Remains Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Warriortradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Vale shuts down second-largest iron mine, again – Warrior Trading News” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Natural Foods (UNFI) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why United Natural Foods Inc. Stock Tumbled Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Natural Foods: Challenges Ahead, But Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Shoppers employees demand answers – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 150 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 20,892 shares. Towle And Communication has invested 2.08% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Voya Inv Mngmt Llc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Sterling Capital Management Lc invested in 0% or 15,473 shares. Legal & General Group Public Llc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Atria Invs Ltd Llc reported 107,852 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 4,050 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 527,705 shares. State Street reported 1.70M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 22,660 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 143 shares.