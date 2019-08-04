Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 2.83 N/A 0.46 124.19 RigNet Inc. 11 0.69 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RigNet Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is $64.5, with potential upside of 19.16%. Competitively the consensus price target of RigNet Inc. is $24, which is potential 181.69% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that RigNet Inc. seems more appealing than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 88%. 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 34.8% stronger performance while RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.