Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 58 0.88 76.12M 0.46 124.19 Nokia Corporation 5 0.80 5.56B -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Nokia Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 131,809,523.81% 1.6% 0.9% Nokia Corporation 108,678,655,199.38% -3.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Nokia Corporation has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. Its rival Nokia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Nokia Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$65 is Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Nokia Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.