Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Both Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.76 N/A 0.46 124.19 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.15 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lumentum Holdings Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited is 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Lumentum Holdings Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $68.25, and a 17.67% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lumentum Holdings Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 10.7%. 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.