Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

We are contrasting Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 51 2.81 N/A 0.46 124.45 Aviat Networks Inc. 14 0.29 N/A 8.59 1.55

Table 1 demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aviat Networks Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumentum Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Aviat Networks Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aviat Networks Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aviat Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $64.5, and a 19.78% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 57.7% respectively. About 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -5.27% -6.55% 24.67% 1.43% -12.02% 35.09% Aviat Networks Inc. -1.85% -5.74% -14.19% -14.85% -22.09% 0.38%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Aviat Networks Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Aviat Networks Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.