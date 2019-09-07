Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.77 N/A 0.46 124.19 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.50 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Sierra Wireless Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.25, and a 18.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 28.9% respectively. 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.