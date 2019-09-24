Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Contrasting side by side

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 55 2.69 N/A 0.46 124.19 RigNet Inc. 9 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. RigNet Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. Its rival RigNet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 18.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 88% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors RigNet Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.