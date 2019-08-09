Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 3.38 N/A 0.46 124.19 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.62 N/A 0.08 42.47

Table 1 highlights Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Lantronix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lantronix Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lumentum Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lantronix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. In other hand, Lantronix Inc. has beta of 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. are 4 and 3.2. Competitively, Lantronix Inc. has 3.5 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Lantronix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 6.37% at a $64.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Lantronix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Lantronix Inc. has 12.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Lantronix Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Lantronix Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.