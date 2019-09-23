Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Contrasting side by side

Both Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.89 N/A 0.46 124.19 Calix Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Calix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Calix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, Calix Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Calix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Calix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 10.47% at a $65 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares and 66.4% of Calix Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Calix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 34.8% stronger performance while Calix Inc. has -35.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Calix Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.