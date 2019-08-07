Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 2.80 N/A 0.46 124.19 Ability Inc. 1 10.89 N/A -3.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Ability Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Ability Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. are 4 and 3.2. Competitively, Ability Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Ability Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is $64.5, with potential upside of 20.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Ability Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 7% respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Ability Inc. has 33.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Ability Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Ability Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.