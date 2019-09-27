Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Reaches $9.67 After 6.00% Up Move; Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Shorts Down By 26.71%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP) had a decrease of 26.71% in short interest. SHIP’s SI was 389,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.71% from 531,700 shares previously. With 355,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s short sellers to cover SHIP’s short positions. The SI to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp’s float is 25.98%. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.0083 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5283. About 96,765 shares traded. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has declined 95.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SHIP News: 07/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime 4Q Rev $24.3M; 08/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Availability of its 2017 Annual Report on Form – 20F; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp; 17/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Participation at the 3rd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Shanghai, China; 07/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime 4Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Participation at the 3rd Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum in Shangha; 07/03/2018 – SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.00; 27/04/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice; 08/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Availability of its 2017 Annual Report on Form — 20F; 09/03/2018 – Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Posts New Presentation Material on Its Website and Announces Participation at the 12th Annual

The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 459,736 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $277.54 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $10.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LL worth $16.65 million more.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company has market cap of $13.00 million. The firm owns a modern fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 dwt and an average fleet age of 8.1 years. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in January 2009.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.23 million shares or 3.62% more from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 264,048 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 167,135 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Swiss Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Finance Architects Inc reported 2,250 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Co owns 171,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 11,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 11,548 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $277.54 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LL’s profit will be $6.31 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.