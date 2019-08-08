Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Reaches $8.06 After 6.00% Up Move; Shorts at AMAZON.COM (AMZN) Lowered By 9.74%

AMAZON.COM Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) had a decrease of 9.74% in short interest. AMZN’s SI was 2.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.74% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 3.96M avg volume, 1 days are for AMAZON.COM Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s short sellers to cover AMZN’s short positions. The SI to AMAZON.COM Inc’s float is 0.71%. The stock increased 1.88% or $33.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.11. About 2.15M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications

The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.71 million shares traded or 35.04% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLDThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $231.20 million company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $8.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LL worth $13.87M more.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. Tyson Charles E had bought 4,000 shares worth $39,592 on Thursday, May 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 6,594 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 44,150 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 320 shares. Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 335,795 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 58,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Management Lc holds 70,500 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 219,805 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd invested in 18,938 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Oppenheimer And Company stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 323,438 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 816 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $231.20 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $903.79 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 75.8 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

