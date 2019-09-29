Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Cubesmarthares (CUBE) Shorts Down By 5.25%

Cubesmarthares (NYSE:CUBE) had a decrease of 5.25% in short interest. CUBE’s SI was 6.42M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.25% from 6.77 million shares previously. With 1.25M avg volume, 5 days are for Cubesmarthares (NYSE:CUBE)’s short sellers to cover CUBE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.32 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.22 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 18.52% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. LL’s profit would be $6.31 million giving it 10.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 881,527 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $276.97 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $276,164 activity. $123,962 worth of stock was bought by Reeves Michael L on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $112,610 was bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R.. Tyson Charles E bought 4,000 shares worth $39,592.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.23 million shares or 3.62% more from 22.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Management has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 14,005 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 104,000 shares. 50,613 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Robertson Opportunity Cap Llc has invested 2.53% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 21,454 shares. 866 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 221,073 shares. Advisory Net Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Moreover, Landscape Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 242,016 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 132,249 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 11,575 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 85,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.75 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 37.73 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

