Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The two are both Home Improvement Stores companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 11 0.31 N/A -2.00 0.00 Lowe’s Companies Inc. 102 1.13 N/A 2.81 38.34

Table 1 demonstrates Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -11.9% Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.00% 44.9% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lowe’s Companies Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0 5 9 2.64

$10.33 is Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -12.61%. Meanwhile, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s average price target is $116.29, while its potential upside is 12.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lowe’s Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 78.1% respectively. About 1.3% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.17% are Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. -7.3% 1.42% 2.33% -2.14% -46.39% 20.06% Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.83% -8.16% 6.07% 11.15% 24.3% 16.52%

For the past year Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 383 stores in the United States and 8 stores in Canada. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers; and retail customers comprising individual homeowners and renters. As of March 24, 2017, it operated 2,365 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.