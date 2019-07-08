Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Suntrust Banks Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LL’s profit would be $2.29M giving it 35.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -147.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 234,288 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 6.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 10,334 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 149,444 shares with $10.24 million value, down from 159,778 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 889,709 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. Tyson Charles E also bought $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 40 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). 11,575 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Morgan Stanley holds 271,134 shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 11,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 38,885 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0.08% or 21,969 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership holds 333,681 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 11,259 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 240,808 shares. 45,078 are held by Prudential Fin. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 6,594 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability holds 0% or 253,794 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $11 target. Wedbush maintained the shares of LL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $328.45 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Wednesday, February 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $1400 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, February 25. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, March 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) stake by 29,609 shares to 51,251 valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 16,172 shares and now owns 138,736 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. 5,780 shares valued at $372,590 were sold by CAHILL JOHN T on Thursday, January 31.

