Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ALSN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. See Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 50.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $54 New Target: $55 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. LL’s profit would be $2.29 million giving it 30.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -147.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 1.68M shares traded or 40.79% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 46.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 96,194 shares. First Advsrs Lp has 317,763 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Ny accumulated 79,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 77,890 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,847 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 47,557 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Llc has invested 0.16% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 417,202 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 8,320 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,199 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 625,356 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, April 26.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 9.23 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wedbush.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity. The insider Tyson Charles E bought $39,592.