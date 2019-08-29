Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (LL) Stock Value Declined While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosted Stake; A T & T (T) Holding Maintained by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 13.14M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (LL) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 177,852 shares as the company's stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 905,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 727,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.94M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 1.40 million shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LL shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru holds 229,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 28,620 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 11,810 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 950 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 866,800 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc holds 40 shares. Riverhead Management Lc reported 3,396 shares stake. Spark Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 70,500 shares. Gagnon Ltd Company holds 1.11M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Parkside Financial Bank And reported 52 shares. 44,400 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 45,056 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 9,643 shares. 42,816 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 22,980 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $87.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 26,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. 14,000 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares with value of $112,610 were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Na holds 1.52% or 239,440 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And Incorporated reported 294,788 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Community Trust Invest accumulated 633,549 shares. 222,784 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 10,580 shares stake. Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc owns 544,848 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors reported 20,532 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 15,190 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd holds 71,947 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 6.96 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Oakwood Cap Ltd Liability Com Ca has invested 1.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.12% or 61,430 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp holds 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 57,312 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd F by 7,382 shares to 33,145 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).