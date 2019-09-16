Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (Call) (LL) Shareholder Susquehanna International Group Llp Lifted Its Stake by $1.89 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $1.21 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Call) (LL) by 72.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 172,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 409,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 3.08M shares traded or 74.59% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 7.18M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,214 were reported by Hollencrest Capital. 89.72 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,251 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Lc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.71M shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 197,844 shares. Lazard Asset Llc holds 0% or 1,202 shares in its portfolio. Scotia holds 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 348,019 shares. Barnett stated it has 1,642 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 11.87M shares. Garde holds 0.05% or 7,699 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Heathbridge Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 6.38% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Asa Gold And Precious Metals has 400,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 333,450 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 706 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 30,497 shares to 47,582 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56M for 22.37 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $276,164 activity. On Thursday, August 8 KNOWLES DENNIS R. bought $112,610 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 14,000 shares. Tyson Charles E had bought 4,000 shares worth $39,592 on Thursday, May 30.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (Call) by 31,000 shares to 189,600 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 476,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) (SOXL).