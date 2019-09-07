Lumber Liquidators Hldgs C (LL) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Holding; Smart Portfolios Holds Holding in Chevron New (CVX)

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (LL) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 32,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.21% . The institutional investor held 219,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 252,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 1.80M shares traded or 18.11% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Announces New Senior Management Appointment; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $276,164 activity. On Thursday, May 30 Tyson Charles E bought $39,592 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 4,000 shares. $123,962 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) was bought by Reeves Michael L.

