Lululemon (LULU) Position Lifted by Exane Derivatives; Bb&T Securities Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 5,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 86,525 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, up from 81,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.36M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Lululemon (LULU) by 73.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 241 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 568 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.05M, up from 327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Lululemon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.14M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) by 447 shares to 1 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,147 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

