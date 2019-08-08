Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake Lifted by Telemus Capital Llc; Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 42.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 14,394 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.35. About 1.21M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% . The hedge fund held 226,432 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 276,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 15,240 shares traded. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) has declined 22.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 19/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION – CONTRACT WITH U.S. NAVY INCLUDES OPTION FOR 7 ADDITIONAL VESSELS; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Has Proposed That Gulf Island Invite Piton to Nominate Two Board Members; 19/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION – SIGNED CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION, DELIVERY OF 1 TOWING, SALVAGE AND RESCUE SHIP VESSEL WITH U.S. NAVY; 09/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Reports a 7.9% Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Calls for Gulf Island to Reduce Board Size and Lower Compensation for Board Members; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO BE INVITED BY GULF ISLAND FABRICATION TO NOMINATE 2 YET-TO-BE-IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION HOLDER PITON CAPITAL REPORTS 9.3% STAKE; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO REDUCE THE AGGREGATE COMPENSATION AMOUNT PAID TO EACH GULF ISLAND FABRICATION DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – PVAM PERLUS MICROCAP FUND LP REPORTS 5.3 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Gulf Island Delivers Petrochemical Modules for Ethylene Plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk holds 0.06% or 5,324 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 20,365 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Regions Corporation accumulated 134 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 146 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 568 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Legal And General Group Public Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 569,549 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Limited reported 0.5% stake. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 52,027 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 3,540 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTD, XPO, LULU – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Earnings Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, AMD – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lululemon (LULU) Provides A Much-Needed Ray of Light – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,278 shares to 4,122 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.