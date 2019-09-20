Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake Held by Utah Retirement Systems; Midas Management Continues to Hold Stake in Robert Half International (RHI)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 21,355 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 17,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.96. About 146,311 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 130,822 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 714,869 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd owns 18,055 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Sib Limited Co reported 70,928 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 0.15% stake. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 72,328 shares stake. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bender Robert invested in 66,646 shares or 6.03% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Principal Gru Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 238,493 shares. Tci Wealth reported 3 shares stake. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 23,218 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Logan Cap Inc has 0.24% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lululemon Athletica: Next Stop Is the Moon – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lululemon (LULU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Lululemon (LULU) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guess? Up 24% in 3 Months, Strong European Unit Adds Gleam – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,227 shares to 839,663 shares, valued at $45.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,638 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).