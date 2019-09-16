Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake Has Lifted by Blackstone Group Lp; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Upped Brunswick (BC) Holding by $51.47 Million; Stock Price Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.23M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 795,815 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.51M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 445,483 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $51.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 570,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Magnetar Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 16,500 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn reported 217,480 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 9,614 shares. Cantillon Capital Lc reported 1.13% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Valueworks Ltd Com owns 111,625 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Lp owns 8,708 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 51 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 48,948 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited accumulated 4,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 46,414 shares. 1.07M are owned by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 76,639 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 15,000 are owned by Fairpointe Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel owns 12,500 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 2,309 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.06% or 426,702 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Next Fincl Group invested in 403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 196,573 were accumulated by Natixis. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 107,584 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 446,966 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,366 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,863 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 11,371 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 2,398 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 122,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 80,000 shares to 84,175 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 421,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,000 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).