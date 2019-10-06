Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $417,960 as Market Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Chilton Capital Management Raised Its Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 65,234 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.76 million shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 14,095 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 16,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $193.12. About 1.20M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,204 shares to 58,390 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,664 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 149,900 shares. Smithfield Trust Commerce accumulated 0.23% or 12,861 shares. The California-based Tcw Gp has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Girard Limited owns 1.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 48,002 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Adv has 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,893 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 4,223 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. E&G Advisors LP stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 1.58M are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co. Holderness Invs Commerce reported 18,023 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 32,872 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs holds 0.05% or 1,565 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Co stated it has 1.73% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roosevelt Inv Inc has invested 2.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alberta owns 144,200 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited invested in 4,034 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Private Ocean Ltd Liability owns 255 shares. M&T Bank owns 11,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc owns 38,263 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0.04% or 856,838 shares in its portfolio. Melvin LP stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 5,914 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 138,327 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Dana Advsr holds 123,200 shares. Ftb Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 14 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 170,509 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 4,840 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 12,400 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 152,510 shares to 748,175 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 77,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc..