Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Nisource Com (NI) Stock Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Cut Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 402,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 3.83 million shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 775,784 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 49,848 shares to 355,278 shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 110,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares to 236,500 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).