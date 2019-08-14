Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Raised Its Holding by $18.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $38.63 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 782,315 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 116,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 569,549 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.34M, up from 453,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 1.69 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP holds 29,594 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 70,658 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 59,705 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 38,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Holdg Inc has 0.14% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.62 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 693,237 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Maverick Limited has invested 0.11% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 94,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,054 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.64% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 508,041 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 27,470 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Cap Fund Sa invested in 0.02% or 170,145 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 24,480 shares to 87,603 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 53,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,626 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

