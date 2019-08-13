Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Holding as Shares Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 97.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 51,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1,316 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 52,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 891,478 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – CLOSES US$11.5 BLN SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Fund Deal Using Existing Cash, New Debt, Convertible Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/04/2018 – Economic Times: DoT awaits FDI clearance for Idea to approve merger with Vodafone; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 163,460 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, up from 154,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $182.67. About 335,931 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).