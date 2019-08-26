Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Cut Its Position by $30.28 Million as Shares Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Upped Its Position

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 185,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 103,698 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 289,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.68. About 356,654 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 272.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 37,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 13,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 919,729 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct)

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 45,695 shares to 7.28 million shares, valued at $441.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.65 million for 51.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLY) by 12,200 shares to 709,580 shares, valued at $80.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG).

