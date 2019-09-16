Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Value Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $2.84 Million; Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) Position Maintained by Ecor1 Capital Llc

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 85,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 614,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.87 million, up from 529,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.55. About 152,797 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 12,200 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.14. About 838,943 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 655,299 shares to 498,300 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ord by 268,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.06% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bluefin Trading owns 2,994 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 555,794 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 194,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Partner Fund Lp has invested 0.3% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,409 shares. 17,327 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Pnc Serv Gp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 105,989 are held by Morgan Stanley. 21,859 are held by Amer. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 7,976 shares. Bardin Hill Partners LP reported 170,318 shares. 366,670 are held by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yirendai Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Ltd stated it has 530 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 1,174 shares. Pitcairn holds 5,183 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 29,141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,408 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,910 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated has 5,890 shares. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.09% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 150,516 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 29,895 shares. 18,448 are held by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Blackstone Grp Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 110,000 shares. Cibc World Markets has 103,746 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

