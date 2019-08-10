Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Price Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Position; Comcast (CMCSA) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Position

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 12,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 104,537 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 92,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $182.82. About 876,981 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 51.94 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

