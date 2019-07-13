Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Price Rose While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Stake by $815,000; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $58.78 Million; Stock Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 133.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.77 million, up from 955,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 2.80 million shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated holds 0.66% or 60,325 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Raymond James & Associate has 114,302 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Accuvest Advsr has 0.69% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 3,341 shares. 4,460 are held by C M Bidwell & Associate Limited. Credit Suisse Ag has 146,264 shares. 53,309 are owned by Asset Mgmt One Company Limited. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 250,000 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Laurion Limited Partnership invested in 400,000 shares or 0.88% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 88,975 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,252 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 58 shares stake.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 53.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $272.20 million activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock. Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of stock. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,600 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

