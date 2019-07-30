Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Price Rose While Accuvest Global Advisors Has Upped Holding by $320,784; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.30 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 1.03 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,786 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 720,995 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $38.86 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

