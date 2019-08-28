Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Position Held by Zacks Investment Management; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 2,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 15,842 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 916,831 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.07. About 1.60M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 85,097 shares to 520,968 shares, valued at $24.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,159 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,746 shares to 16,163 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 15,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).