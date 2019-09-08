Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Position; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by 163.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 7,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $203.14. About 10.97M shares traded or 423.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,770 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Inc.: Best Computer Software Buy Now For NearTerm Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 193,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.95% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davis R M has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Everence Capital Management has 10,776 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 229,868 shares. Chilton Cap Management Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,513 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,922 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 937,144 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 219,462 shares. 545,752 are owned by Stifel. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership accumulated 11,389 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 65,658 shares. American Assets Invest Ltd Co owns 6,170 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mairs Pwr accumulated 0.01% or 2,075 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 3,026 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 17,490 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors accumulated 3,628 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Axa holds 79,187 shares. 64,665 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Navellier Assoc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Natl Asset Mgmt owns 2,817 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 290 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 288,138 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 1,318 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Ing Groep Nv reported 17,978 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bogle Ltd Partnership De reported 85,900 shares.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Jobs Report Makes for Layup Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CROX or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares to 546,164 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 154,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,964 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation.