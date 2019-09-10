Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Holding by $815,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 2.43M shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 20,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 147,352 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, down from 167,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 583,968 shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 24,612 shares. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 653,978 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co accumulated 552,531 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Natl Asset reported 2,817 shares. 119,503 are owned by Jag Cap Llc. Oppenheimer Com stated it has 9,790 shares. First Personal owns 190 shares. 12,800 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited. Pnc Finance Ser Grp holds 99,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 279,348 shares in its portfolio. Segantii Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 2.2% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 114,150 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Lululemon (LULU) Stock at New Highs on Digital & Menswear Growth? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/06/2019: CTHR,ZUMZ,LULU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “lululemon (LULU) Surges 91% in a Year: More Room for Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Creates New Program to Advance Warehouse Robotics and Automation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System accumulated 12,155 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 6.19M shares. Us Natl Bank De has 1,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,650 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 228,934 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 106,552 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp reported 15,280 shares stake. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Mackenzie Fincl Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 95,482 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Rgm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.01M shares for 7.51% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 15,451 shares. City holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 68 shares. Bokf Na owns 11,161 shares.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.46 million for 75.75 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 186,464 shares to 316,002 shares, valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 3,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).